Congress is enemy of peace and development, says PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

In a political rally in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 3) directly attacked the Congress calling them an enemy of peace and development and said that the entire politics of the party is based on “divide and rule” policy.

Further, he accused the Congress of going around the world defaming the country, when India’s democracy and development is being appreciated and respected globally.

Modi also alleged that the Congress insults and abuses India’s defence forces.

Appeasement politics

Addressing a public meeting in Mulki in the Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, which is a BJP stronghold, Modi said, “Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects aakas (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement,” Modi said.

Congress’ only identity is “appeasement politics”, said Modi, and asked the people if they will allow such Congress to come to power. Will you allow Karnataka to get ruined? he said.

According to the PM, across the country whichever state wants peace and development, the first thing people there do is to oust Congress from there. “If there is peace in society and the country is progressing, Congress cannot sit peacefully or will not be able to digest it. Congress’ entire politics is based on divide and rule policy,” he added.

This was the Prime Minister’s first poll rally on May 3 ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka with Modi scheduled to address two more meetings later in the day.

‘Reverse-gear’ Congress, says Modi

Alleging that the Congress tries to save those who were arrested for conspiring to spread terror, Modi claimed that it not only withdraws cases against such anti-social elements, but also releases them. The “reverse-gear” Congress also takes electoral help from anti-national forces, Modi further alleged.

Noting that the whole country respects and honours our defence forces, Modi pointed out that the Congress insults and abuses the military brass and soldiers.

The whole world appreciates and respects India’s democracy and development, he said, but the Congress is going across the world defaming the country. “America, Australia, Japan, UK, in every corner of the world India is being appreciated or not? Why?… It is not because of Modi, it is happening because of your (people’s) votes. Its the strength of your votes, which formed a strong and stable government in Delhi,” he added.

Highlighting that BJP wants to make Karnataka number one in India, Modi said: “We want Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agriculture development, fisheries and port. We are working on it.” He charged the Congress of looking to make Karnataka the “number one ATM” for its Shahi Parivar (royal family) sitting in Delhi.

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among other BJP leaders were present at the rally.