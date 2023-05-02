Karnataka polls: Congress taunts PM Modi with ‘CryPM’ campaign

The new campaign was launched a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taunted PM Modi at a public meeting, saying that he was the only PM she had seen who cried over insults aimed at him, instead of listening to the sufferings of the people

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in one of his campaign speeches that the Congress party had abused him 91 times, the Congress came out with an original campaign called “CryPM”.

The party put out posters with a QR code of “CryPM” showing Modi wiping his tears alongside a QR code of “PayCM” with an image of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The new campaign was launched a day after Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taunted Modi at a public meeting, saying that he was the only Prime Minister she had seen who cried over insults aimed at him, instead of listening to the sufferings of the people.

“He (Modi) is the first prime minister I have seen who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his (problems),” Priyanka said.

BV Srinivas, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, tweeted an image of the Congress offering a guarantee card with the caption “Guarantee Card” on the left and an image of PM Modi telling the voter, “They abused me 91 times” on the right with the caption “Victim Card”.

Glimpses of Karnataka Elections 👇 pic.twitter.com/uEF2SDdRmd — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 1, 2023

The state will go to the polls on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies)