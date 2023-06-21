Karnataka’s Gruha Jyothi scheme: No deadline to register; 8 lakh apply

Earlier, the last date to register for the scheme, Gruha Jyothi, which flagged off on June 18 was July 5. More than 8 lakh customers have registered for the free power scheme

Even as eight lakh consumers have rushed to register for the Karnataka government’s free power or Gruha Jyothi scheme in the last three days, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has done away with the deadline date to register for the scheme.

Earlier, the last date to register for the scheme, which flagged off on June 18 was July 5. But, after the “terrific response” to the scheme for domestic customers and to avoid any further server crashes, BESCOM declared that there is “no deadline fixed for the registration process” and urged the customers not to “panic”.

This announcement was made in a BESCOM press release posted by the the state electricity supplier’s MD, Mahantesh Bilagi. Tweeting that more than 8 lakh customers had successfully registered for the Griha Jyothi Yojana, he lauded the “terrific response” the scheme was getting from the public.

The registration for the scheme is going on since Sunday across the state, added the release. On day 1, 96,305 customers registered and this number rose to 3,34845 on day 2. On day 3, 3,85,481 had registered for the scheme.

As of now, more than 8 lakh consumers have registered for the scheme under which residential households are eligible for 200 units of free electricity. But the free electricity is provided only to those who fulfil some conditions for eligibility.

According to the BESCOM press release, people have registered for the scheme largely from their desktops, mobiles and laptops and only a few have visited the electricity offices to register.

Consumers have to register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme by logging onto the portal https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/. The consumer has to just enter the customer ID of the electricity bill, their AADHAR and mobile number and they do not have to upload any documents.

Meanwhile, the BESCOM also said in a related development that consumers can approach their nearest sub-division office or call the helpline 1912 if there are any discrepancies in their physical bills.