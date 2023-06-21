Karnataka: Siddaramaiah begins with a bang, rolls out polls promises in a month

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has wasted no time in rolling out the five promises Congress made during the 2023 state Assembly elections. Here's a recap of how quickly they acted on meeting their five guarantees

Siddaramaiah means business.

A month after storming to power after a landslide win, the Congress government under Siddaramaiah has begun with a bang, wasting no time in rolling out the major poll promises the party had made in its poll manifesto.

Besides offering free bus rides for women and free electricity up to 200 units for households, albeit with conditions, the Congress government is intent on repealing some of the “controversial” laws brought in by the previous BJP government, including undoing several revisions in textbooks, which progressive thinkers and educators felt was ‘saffronising’ education.

Yes, the schemes will cost the state exchequer at least ₹50,000 crore.

Shortly after taking oath, Siddaramiah brushed aside allegations that these schemes would push the state into debts and financial bankruptcy. “When we are paying ₹56,000 crore (annually) as interest on our loan, can’t we spend ₹50,000 crore for our people?” he asked.

Here’s what the Congress government has done so far.

Free bus travel

One of the first poll promises Siddaramaiah delivered soon after becoming CM was the free bus travel service in state-run buses for women and transgenders in Karnataka. Targeted at working women from the poor/lower-middle class, the scheme, involving free bus rides on 18,609 government-run buses, has opened to huge response.

When it was launched on June 11, on a Sunday, nearly 5,71,023 women had availed of the free bus facility by the end of the first day. More than 41.8 lakh women passengers are expected to benefit from this ‘Shakti’ scheme every day.

When launching the scheme, the CM shared the purpose of the scheme. He said women’s representation in public life in India had dipped and we were not only behind countries like the US and Australia, but also Bangladesh. “This (women’s representation) must increase…and this (Shakti) is a means to empower women,” reiterated Siddaramaiah, who donned a conductor’s uniform on the day of launch, dispersing smart cards to smiling women inside a bus.

Women bus commuters will require a Shakti smart card to use this free bus facility in the future but for now a valid government photo identity card gets them a zero-value ticket.

2. Free power