Gruha Jyoti Scheme: Technical glitches remain; over 1 lakh registrations on Day 2

This is almost twice the amount of registrations that happened on Sunday, despite technical glitches on the Seva Sindhu portal

The Karnataka government’s Gruha Jyoti Scheme, which promises subsidised electricity to residents, despite some teething problems, has garnered an overwhelming response with over 1.06 lakh people signing up for it on Monday (June 19), almost the double of the 55,000 recorded on the first day of registrations on Sunday (June 18).

The online registration for the scheme was marred on Sunday after the portal crashed, forcing several applicants, who had queued up at the Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Grama One centres to return home disappointed.

Also Read: Karnataka Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Registration portal crashes; consumers in the dark

Despite the surge in applications, the registration process wasn’t seamless on Monday too as several customers complained of long queues and delay at Bengaluru One, Grama One and Bescom centres.

Taking note of the situation Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the scheme would be implemented from next month, while assuring residents that the government will ensure everyone benefits from the system.

“People should not be anxious. We will ensure that everyone benefits from the system. However, applying for the scheme is mandatory,” he said in a tweet.

Also Read: Karnataka’s free power scheme: Who is eligible and all you need to know

Under the scheme, the government will provide 200 units of electricity free of cost to residential households. The government will take into account the one-year average power consumption of a household in 2022-23 financial year and provide free electricity up to 10 per cent more than the average usage.

This means, a consumer who uses 100 units of power per month, can will now avail free power up to 110 units. However, those who exceed the limit will have to pay for the rest of the units consumed and consumers who use more than 200 units of power will have to pay the full amount of the electricity bill.

The scheme was one of the five promises made by the Congress before the Karnataka Assembly elections. It, however, is only applicable for domestic customers and not commercial connections.

Also Read: Tenants can also avail free electricity under Gruha Jyoti Scheme in Karnataka

Consumers can register for the scheme on the Seva Sindhu portal.