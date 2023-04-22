Karnataka Polls: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje lodges complaint against Shivakumar

Shobha Karandlaje, who is also the convener of the BJP’s State Election Management Committee, alleged that Shivakumar had gone on record saying the KPCC had collected money from the ticket aspirants

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has demanded action from the Election Commission against Congress state president DK Shivakumar for allegedly seeking bribe while issuing B-Forms to his party candidates ahead of filing nominations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Karandlaje, who is also the convener of the BJP’s State Election Management Committee, alleged that Shivakumar had gone on record saying the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had collected money from the ticket aspirants, in violation of the poll code.

The last date of filing nominations was on April 20 and the submitted papers were scrutinised by electoral officials on Friday (April 21).

“Shivakumar, who is also the authorised person to issue B-Forms for contesting elections, has gone on record and has openly stated that the KPCC has collected money from ticket aspirants of the Congress party,” Karandlaje said in her complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena.

Advertisement

Also read: Karnataka: Congress’ DK Shivakumar booked for ‘distributing’ cash during poll rally

The BJP leader sought appropriate action against the Congress leader as well as all the candidates of the party.

“This is nothing but bribery under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and also a grave violation of the election laws and the Model Code of Conduct,” Karandlaje, who is a Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, stated.

(With agency inputs)