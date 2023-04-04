Karnataka: Congress’ DK Shivakumar booked for ‘distributing’ cash during poll rally

Police booked Shivakumar on the direction of a local court in Mandya

A case was filed by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday (April 4) for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Congress leader was seen throwing ₹500 currency notes as his convoy made its way through the crowd during the Praja Dwani Yatra held in Mandya district on March 28.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Police booked Shivakumar on the direction of a local court in Mandya.

The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya on March 28.

The matter was presented before a local court, which directed the police to register an FIR against the Karnataka Congress president.

Responding to the issue, Congress workers in Mandya, have, however clarified that Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign. The state goes to polls on May 10.

