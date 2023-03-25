Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna; DKS Kanakapura

The Congress in Karnataka has announced its first list of 124 candidates for the next Assembly elections

Amid raging protests over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, the Congress in Karnataka has announced its first list of 124 candidates for the next Assembly elections scheduled in May.

Congress party announces the first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections. Names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar are present in the first list. pic.twitter.com/TC9vXJfrX5 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is set to contest from Varuna, while DK Shivakumar’s obvious choice is Kanakapura.

(Copy will be updated)