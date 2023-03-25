Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna; DKS Kanakapura

The Congress in Karnataka has announced its first list of 124 candidates for the next Assembly elections

Karnataka elections
File photo: PTI

Amid raging protests over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, the Congress in Karnataka has announced its first list of 124 candidates for the next Assembly elections scheduled in May.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is set to contest from Varuna, while DK Shivakumar’s obvious choice is Kanakapura.

(Copy will be updated)

