Karnataka polls: Chintamani, Kolar to witness changes in BJP’s favour, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday (January 30) said the Chintamani and Kolar constituencies, traditionally a stronghold of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), will witness a spate of changes in favour of the BJP when the state goes to polls in May.

Bommai was addressing an event to welcome former Karnataka minister late KM Krishna Reddy’s son Shekhar Reddy and daughter Vani Krishna Reddy, both Congress leaders, to the BJP along with a large number of their supporters from Chintamani at the BJP state headquarters Jagannath Bhavan.

“The change started with BJP MP S Muniswamy. A major change will be evident in Kolar and Chintamani, which the Congress and the JD(S) had always treated as their secured citadel. There is a wave of change sweeping through,” Bommai told party leaders and cadres.

Muniswamy had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kolar constituency defeating Congress heavyweight K H Muniyappa.

The defections come soon after Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah declared his intention to contest from Kolar in the Assembly polls, subject to the approval of the party’s central leadership.

Bommai in his address exuded confidence about the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections.

“The BJP will 100 per cent come to power in Karnataka. The Congress is depressed. People have seen the difference between the speech and action of Congress when they were in power,” Bommai said.

Bommai said he knew Krishna Reddy who served as the home minister when his father SR Bommai was the chief minister.

Bommai called upon the new entrants to actively take part in Vijaya Sankalpa campaign of the BJP at the booth level to ensure that the party wins from Chintamani Assembly seat, which is presently represented by J K Krishna Reddy from the JD(S).

In her address, Vani Krishnareddy who had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly election from Chintamani, said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bommai.

