Congress only does ‘aarti’ of Gandhi family: Amit Shah in Karnataka

Shah asked people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections, to support it in forming a government with full majority, and to defeat the "parivarwadis" (dynasts) and corrupt.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (January 28) took part in a roadshow in Karnataka’s Kundgol, as part of the state BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyan, in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state, due by May.

Targeting the opposition Congress and JD(S) and accusing them of dynasty politics and corruption, he sought support for the BJP to form a government with full majority in Karnataka.

Shah took part in the roadshow on a specially decorated open vehicle, for over a km distance from Basavanna Devara Matha to Gali Mariyamma temple here, amid loud cheers and waving of BJP flags by large number of party supporters and workers gathered.

Shah was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, party’s General secretary in-charge Arun Singh, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, along the roadshow.

People gathered along the stretch and showered flower petals at the vehicle carrying the leaders at various places, as the sound of beating of the drums, and chants of “Modi Modi”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans reverberated.

Shah made a short address to the gathering at the end of the roadshow, during which he targeted the opposition Congress and JD(S) for dynasty politics and corruption, and asked them to vote for BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Listing out various “pro-people” programmes of the BJP government, he said, “Congress only does aarti of Gandhi family, and in JD(S) grandfather, son, grandson, their wives, grandsons son everyone wants to contest polls…youths should tell, do they have a place in that party?”

Claiming that youth has a place only in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the BJP government under Modi has taken the country’s pride to heights at the global level.

“Modi has worked for securing the country from terrorists, Modi has abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, along with that construction of Ram Mandi in Ayodhya,” Shah said, asking people to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections, to support it in forming a government with full majority, and to defeat the “parivarwadis” (dynasts) and corrupt.

The roadshow by BJP is seen as the party’s aim to attract public support in favour of the party in Kundgol and neighbouring Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district.

Congress Kusumavati Channabasappa Shivalli currently represents the Kundgol Assembly segment. She had won the seat in 2019 by-polls after the seat fell vacant following the death of her husband and then sitting MLA C S Shivalli.

Shivalli won the seat in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections.

A crowd beaming with spirited enthusiasm. Live from the roadshow at Kundgol, Karnataka. ಉತ್ಸಾಹ ಭರಿತ ಜನ ಸಮೂಹ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಕುಂದಗೋಳದಿಂದ ರೋಡ್ ಶೋ ನ ನೇರ ಪ್ರಸಾರ. https://t.co/dA8HeRd0vq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2023

