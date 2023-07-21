Karnataka | JD(S) has decided to work with BJP as Opposition: Kumaraswamy

He didn’t respond to queries on alliance with BJP for 2024 LS polls, saying there is still time left for it

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said his party has decided to work together as an Opposition with the BJP, in the interest of the state.

Advertisement

He said party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has authorised him to take a final decision regarding the party. He didn’t talk much about the party’s strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying there is “still time left for it”.

Also read: Is JD(S) with NDA or Opposition fold? Leadership’s indecisiveness puts party in crisis

Kumaraswamy was responding to a question on the discussions in the JD(S) legislature party meeting on Thursday night amid reports about the possibility of JD(S) allying with the BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “There are still 11 months left for Parliament elections. Let’s see when it approaches. It was advised to organise the party. Deve Gowda has also authorised me to take a final decision regarding the party,” he added.

“I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are Opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead,” he said.

Also read: It is premature to talk of JD(S)-BJP alliance in 2024: HD Kumaraswamy

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said Deve Gowda advised them in the legislature party meeting to constitute a 10-member committee with representation to all communities after gathering opinion from the party leaders. He said the former PM also directed them to raise the voice against the misdeeds of the Congress government in all the 31 districts.

In the elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly held in May, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

(With agency inputs)