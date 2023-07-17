It is premature to talk of JD(S)-BJP alliance in 2024: HD Kumaraswamy

Congress trying to portray the July 17-18 meeting of Opposition parties as a major feat, says former Karnataka CM

Even as he attacked the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said it was “premature” to talk of an electoral tie-up with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Karnataka chief minister said the Congress was trying to portray the June 17-18 meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru as a major feat when it did not seem bothered by unending suicides by farmers in the state.

The Congress was also under an illusion that the JD (S) was “finished,” he told the media, after his party finished a poor third in the May elections to the 224-member Assembly which were won by the Congress.

Citing media reports, Kumaraswamy said 42 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka but the Congress government was not worried over this.

At the same time, he said was “premature” to talk about joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha which were still eight to nine months away.

The JD(S) has not been invited to the opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

