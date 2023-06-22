Karnataka: Industry body calls off June 22 bandh after talks with govt

Several Bengaluru industry bodies have decided not to go ahead with the bandh following an assurance from the chief minister that he would meet industry associations on June 23 and address their concerns

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has called off the “bandh” which it had called for on Thursday (June 22).

FKCCI made the decision to call off the bandh after talks with the state government, and asked all its affiliated bodies not to protest.

#UPDATE | Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has called off the 'bandh' which was called today and asked all affiliated bodies not to protest or call a bandh after talks with the government. (Only Hubli KCCI has called for a bandh and protest… https://t.co/KSGIZVHKp5 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

The industry representative body had on Sunday (June 18) given a call for a bandh to be observed in Karnataka on June 22 to protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges by power supply companies.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters on Thursday morning (June 22) that the electricity bills were appearing abnormally high because two months’ bill had been given together.

“Next month onwards, the bills will be given for each month. Subsequently, the billing amount will come down,” he said.

He also added that details had been given to the industry representatives who were protesting, and further discussions would be held.

Several Bengaluru industry bodies have decided not to go ahead with the bandh following an assurance from the chief minister that he would meet industry associations on Friday (June 23) and address their concerns.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) said the unusually high bills were due to an “error”. Bescom in a release said it was happening since June bills were yet to be updated in the system, and that the issue would be resolved within two days.

