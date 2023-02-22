Karnataka bureaucrats’ fight reaches court; IAS officer seeks Rs 1 Cr in damages

Rohini seeks injunction restraining the media and Roopa from publishing and making defamatory statements against her; files legal notice seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore on defamation charges

The ugly public spat between two senior female bureaucrats has reached the court, with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation from IPS officer Roopa D.

Rohini filed a suit against 60 persons, including IPS officer Roopa D, in the city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru on Tuesday (February 21). It came up for hearing before the LXXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge on Wednesday.

Rohini seeks restraining order

Rohini’s advocate sought an injunction restraining the media and Roopa from making and publishing false and defamatory statements against her. Rohini has also filed a legal notice against Roopa on charges of defamation, seeking a compensation of Rs 1 crore. The latter is reportedly liable to pay Rs 50,000 on the notice.

Advertisement

Also read: Karnataka: Public spat between two women bureaucrats embarrasses govt

Rohini has submitted in court that following service rules, she has already filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary of the state and lodged a police complaint against Roopa. She has alleged that Roopa obtained personal details from mobile phones illegally and released it in the public domain. The suit claimed that the IPS officer had released Rohini’s private photos on her Facebook page and even disclosed her mobile number.

The court adjourned the case to Thursday for orders.

Officers transferred

Over the past few days, Roopa has made several allegations against Rohini, accusing her of “wrongdoings” and sending her photos to other IAS officers. Calling the allegations baseless, Rohini has alleged that Roopa has been making such comments against her out of personal hatred and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

With the public spat causing much embarrassment, the government on Tuesday transferred the two officers without any posting.

Rohini was the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, while Roopa was the Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, was also transferred on Tuesday to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, with immediate effect.

(With agency inputs)