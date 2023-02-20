Senior Karnataka bureaucrats get into public spat; state warns of action

While D Roopa has accused Rohini Sindhuri of “wrongdoings” on social media, the latter has alleged that Roopa was doing it out of hatred; Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra has said both will face action

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has warned of action against two senior women bureaucrats who got into a public spat. Expressing displeasure with their conduct, Jnanendra has said they violated service rules.

The two bureaucrats in question are Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director D Roopa, an IPS officer, and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, Muzrai Department Commissioner.

The accusations

While Roopa took to social media to accuse Sindhuri of “wrongdoings,” the latter alleged that Roopa was doing it to spite her out of personal hatred.

Roopa also made a personal attack on Sindhuri, sharing the latter’s personal pictures and claiming that Sindhuri had shared those with male officers. Terming the allegations as baseless, Sindhuri claimed that Roopa was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

Both have accused the other of violating Civil Services Conduct rules and have brought it to the notice of the authorities. Sindhuri has said she would take legal action against Roopa and that her actions amounted to misconduct and criminal offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Disrespect to civil services”

Jnanendra said action would be taken against both. “We are not sitting quietly; action will be taken against them. They are speaking in a way that even laymen on the streets don’t. Let them do whatever in their personal space, but coming out to the media and behaving in the way they are doing is not right,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said people look up to IAS and IPS officers, but the two officers were causing disrespect and humiliation to civil service officers.

“We have good officials of high ranking. They are the ones who run the state and the country. But a few people bring a bad name to the entire official class and they must be punished. I have spoken to the DG (Director General of Police) and will speak to the CS (Chief Secretary) as well. The chief minister is also aware of it,” he added.

History of misconduct

Noting that the officers are bound by conduct rules, Jnanendra said, “They were already warned in the past. Since they are not stopping, the government will consider taking strict measures.”

“They have named certain ministers and the government. The Chief Minister is aware of all this, and he will take a strict decision,” he added.

The two officials have reportedly had a public spat in the past, too, and have been involved in separate controversies in their official capacities.

(With agency inputs)