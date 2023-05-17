Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on his way out

BJP general secretary CT Ravi, Union minister of state Shobha Krandlaje, former minister Sunil Kumar and Basanagouda Patil Yetnal are in the race to be the next BJP state president, said party sources

The outrage in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the stunning loss in the recently concluded assembly elections in Karnataka is going to lead to a major change in the party’s leadership, with state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in the process of being eased out.

While there is anger in the BJP against general secretary BL Santosh too, there are clear hints that Kateel will be axed.

Defeated leaders and party workers have alleged that the statements made by Kateel during the election campaigns went against the BJP. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Union minister Pralhad Joshi predicted Kateel’s change.

Also read: Still stunned from poll rout, BJP leaders in Karnataka murmur against Modi, Shah

Advertisement

“Kateel’s tenure as state president is already over,” Joshi said.

At the end of his term as state party president, the national leaders had extended his tenure to face the election, he added. Top BJP leaders will now decide on his replacement.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi, Union minister of state Shobha Krandlaje, former minister Sunil Kumar and Basanagouda Patil Yetnal are in the race to be the state president, party sources said.

Also read: Karnataka: BJP ‘loose cannon’ CT Ravi, who defied BSY, pays the price