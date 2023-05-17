Still stunned from poll rout, BJP leaders in Karnataka murmur against Modi, Shah

A leader from North Karnataka who was in the race for the chief minister’s post from the BJP said replacing BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister was a blunder

Even as some of them are trying to come out of their shells after the shock defeat in Karnataka, most BJP leaders remain dazed over the scale of the loss of their only southern bastion.

A section of former ministers and MLAs who lost to their rivals or somehow managed to win despite an emphatic Congress victory are even blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Of course, no one is speaking on the record but they are finding plenty of faults with almost everything the BJP did ahead of the May 10 assembly battle.

Modi and Shah’s repeated visits to Karnataka clearly did not pay dividends to the BJP, which had hoped to bag 80-90 seats even if an outright win was not possible and then form a coalition government with the JD(S).

A senior leader told The Federal that Modi and Shah did not allow local leaders in their road shows and so their efforts did not bear fruit.

BSY factor

A leader from North Karnataka who was in the race for the chief minister’s post from the BJP said replacing BS Yediyurappa as chief minister with Basavaraj Bommai was a blunder.

“BSY knew every inch and corner of the state and its politics and he was not even utilised properly,” the leader said, speaking on the condition on anonymity.

“The tears BSY shed while submitting his resignation was made an election issue by the Congress. This made the Lingayats go against the BJP,” he added, referring to Yediyurappa’s caste identity.

Besides Bommai and the winning candidates from the Bengaluru region, none of the winning candidates across the state are in a mood to come to the state capital unless called for a legislature party meeting.

Bommai has accepted responsibility for the BJP’s defeat. Party sources say he has done this so as not to embarrass Prime Minister Modi, Shah and BJP general secretary BL Santosh, who belongs to Karnataka.

Bommai in action

Bommai is also busy consoling the defeated leaders by visiting their houses. He is accompanied at times by some of his senior colleagues including R Ashok and ST Somashekar.

The outgoing chief minister has already met V Somanna, who lost from two constituencies including in Varuna where Siddaramaiah, one of the two Congress aspirants for the chief minister’s post, emerged victorious.

He also visited the house of Dr K Sudhakar, a former minister, who lost the polls.

Bommai has also spoken on the telephone with former speaker and senior leader Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri, and former minister Govind Karajola, Murgesh Nirani among others.

He also met RSS leaders and promised that the BJP will bounce back in next year’s parliamentary elections.

Not surprisingly, Bommai’s office in Kumara Park is now devoid of visitors one saw until the results poured in. The same is true for the BJP office at Malleshwara in Bengaluru. But many defeated BJP leaders are meeting Bommai at his house to discuss their future role in the party.

BJP moves on



Even BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who has come under fire from party workers over his leadership, has barely visited the party office since the results were declared.

At the same time, BJP MLAs are also discussing who will be the new leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Some BJP leaders including Kateel and Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje are slowly getting out of the shell and have resumed their attacks on the Congress.

Their favourite target is the Congress’ promise to dole out economic cushion for the poor.

There have also been stray incidents of clashes between BJP and Congress workers.

In Bengaluru rural district, a BJP worker was allegedly hacked to death while his wife and son were grievously injured for protesting against Congress workers bursting crackers outside their house on Sunday.

BJP’s Kateel met the grieving family and alleged that the ‘Talibanization’ has begun in Karnataka.