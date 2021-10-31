Karnataka bids teary farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar

Fans climbed terraces of the buildings around the studios while others scaled trees around it to catch a glimpse of the late actor.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was buried in Bengaluru on Sunday morning (October 31) in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several top actors and politicians from Karnataka. Puneeth, just 46, breathed his last on October 9.

The mortal remains of the actor were taken in a procession for about 15 km from Sree Kanteerava Stadium (near MG Road) to Kanteerava Studios (near Yeshwanthpur).

“It was a personal bonding with the entire family and more so with ‘Appu’ (as Mr Rajkumar was fondly called). I had seen him as a boy. We had ties since those days. Therefore I am giving him a final salute,” said an emotional Bommai.

Also read: Bommai recalls close ties with ‘Appu’

Advertisement

Fans climbed terraces of the buildings around the studios while others scaled trees around it to catch a glimpse of the late actor.

Security has been beefed up across Bengaluru for the last two days. The Bengaluru Police have also imposed a ban on alcohol with immediate effect till October 31.

The move comes against the backdrop of the violence that took place in the city, following the demise of Puneeth’s father and Kannada thespian Rajkumar in 2006. Also, violence broke out in some parts of the city after actor Vishnuvardhan’s death in 2009.

The cremation, earlier cheduled on Saturday evening, was postponed to Sunday after the actor’s daughter Druthi flew in late from the United States.

Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. He died shortly after. He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Dhruti and Vanditha.