Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (46) dies; fans, friends in shock & disbelief

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, a private hospital in Bengaluru where he breathed his last said.

The 46-year-old actor had complained of chest pain at 11 am after which he went to a local clinic in Bengaluru and got an ECG done. It was confirmed that he had a heart attack.

He was rushed to Vikram Hospital and on the way, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Actor Puneeth Rajumar suffered a cardiac arrest. We are doing all we can. His condition is critical,” the doctors had said earlier.

Advertisement

Hours later, the hospital confirmed that he had breathed his last.

Fans were aghast and shocked at the news. People were crowding at the hospital where the actor was admitted.

Paying tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Rajkumar, 46, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack. Modi tweeted, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a number of top dignitaries reached the hospital.

Security forces have been deployed at the actor’s residence and the hospital. They have blocked roads leading to the actor’s house.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Memories 1 of 6

A very popular actor, Puneeth was known as Appu or Powerstar in the industry and among his fans. One of the highest-paid actors in the industry, he will be last seen in the Chethan Kumar’s film James alongside Pooja Anand.

Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 29, 2021

Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/cpKiQ74IIf — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 29, 2021

Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.

My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers. pic.twitter.com/8Gv4G4vrnz — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Puneeth is the fifth and youngest child of yesteryear Kannada superstar Rajkumar. The actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, and daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

Fans gather outside Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital where Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar is currently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/aNfCAIsy8l — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar had given memorable performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) as a child artiste. He was awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

He made a comeback as a lead hero in commercially successful films, such as Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).