Jain monk’s grisly murder has Karnataka politics on the boil

Prima facie, Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj was murdered over a monetary dispute; two arrested

The grisly murder of a Jain monk in Karnataka has kicked off a political row, with the opposition BJP protesting against the “deteriorating” law and order in the state.

According to the BJP, the body of Digambar Jain seer, Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, was found in a defunct borewell at Hirekodi in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district on Saturday (July 8). It was chopped into pieces and wrapped in a plastic bag.

Police have arrested two persons — Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath — in connection with the case. Prima facie, the monk was murdered over a monetary dispute by one of his devotees in the ashram on July 6. The devotee is among the two arrested.

However, Karnataka police reportedly detained another 12 people on Sunday for questioning. Hindustan Times quoted Chikkodi DSP Basavaraj Yaligar as saying that though the accused had confessed to the crime, additional investigations were on. The motive is believed to be a monetary dispute.

BJP protest

Yet, BJP legislators on Wednesday (July 12) staged a sit-in demonstration near the Gandhi statue outside Vidhana Soudha, demanding a CBI probe into the murder. Led by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the legislators sat near the statue and raised slogans against the Congress government over the “deteriorating” law and order in the state.

Later, they took out a march towards Raj Bhavan and submitted a representation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and requested him to issue appropriate directions to the government to maintain peace, tranquillity, and law and order in the state.

On Tuesday, members of the Jain community took out a silent protest in Mangaluru, demanding a high-level probe, stringent punishment for the culprits, and protection for Jain monks.

Govt rules out CBI probe

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara have stood behind the state police, saying they were probing the case efficiently and would ensure strict action against the culprits.

Parameshwara told reporters on Monday that there was no question of discrimination in the investigation. “I do not think there is a need for CBI’s involvement in this case. Karnataka police are capable enough…. There is no pressure on the police; they are working hard without any bias.”

Parameshwara also urged the opposition to not politicise the monk’s murder, calling it can unfortunate incident.

More murders

However, the BJP pointed out that on July 9, too, a 32-year-old man associated with the Yuva Brigade, which is related to Namo Brigade, was hacked to death during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on the outskirts of T Narasipura in Mysuru district.

“Similarly, incidents have taken place across the state, like Hosakote, Dharwad, and Yadgir. Those attached to one particular political party have been targeted and brutally murdered to create fear in the minds of citizens,” the BJP said in its representation.

The party said in Kalaburagi district recently, a police constable who tried to stop the illegal sand mafia was murdered, and another tried to die by suicide due to threats.

BJP’s claims

The BJP alleged that ever since the Congress government has taken charge in the state, slogans like “Pakistan zindabad” have been heard openly in Belagavi, while in Bhatkal, there have been slogans that “there should not be a person to lift Hindu dead bodies”.

The party has alleged “total failure” on the part of the state government to maintain law and order in the state. On Tuesday, it trooped to the well of the Assembly, demanding that the case be handed over to the central investigating agency.

Parameshwara has asserted that the Yuva Brigade activist’s murder was also being probed without any bias and police would take appropriate action according to law.

(With agency inputs)