No proposal yet to revoke cow slaughter law: Karnataka government

Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh told the Legislative Council that the government has received no proposal to repeal the law even though its pros and cons are being discussed

Amid buzz that the newly-elected Congress government is likely to repeal the law that prohibits slaughter of cows in Karnataka, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh on Wednesday (July 5) clarified that no such proposal has been made before the government even though the pros and cons of the act are being debated.

“There is no proposal before the government to repeal the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020,” the minister said in a written reply to the Legislative Council. He was replying to a question posed by BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar.

The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, introduced by the BJP government in 2021, imposed a complete ban on the slaughter of cattle in the state while imposing severe penalties on violations. Under the law, only the slaughter of terminally ill-cattle and buffalo aged above 13 years is allowed.

The BJP, however, refused to buy Venkatesh’s claim given the Congress’ earlier stand on the cow slaughter law and has instead sought more clarity on the matter.

“Let the minister clarify that the government will not repeal the amendments introduced by the previous governments,” Ravi Kumar said.

BJP MLCs also staged a protest inside the legislative council, asking the government to provide more clarity on its intensions to ban the legislation in the future. The MLCs also demanded the government to ensure that the law is strictly enforced in the state and those killing and transporting cattle are punished.

Responding to the BJP MLCs, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy sought to know if the BJP, which has a government at the Centre, was really against cow slaughter, how is India the second largest exporter of beef.

Ever since the Congress government hinted that it may withdraw the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the BJP has been vehemently protesting against it and has even threatened to launch a state-wide protest if the same happens.

The Federal earlier reported that the state government plans to amend the 1964 Act again and table the amendment bill in the Legislative Assembly after the State Budget session starting July 7. It is however, not clear if the government will introduce a bill to repeal the Act or amend it.

