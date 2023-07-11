Double murder in Bengaluru: Ex-Aeronics employee hacks former bosses to death

The double murder took place in Pampa Extension of Amrithahalli area as a result of business rivalry

A former employee on Tuesday (July 11) killed his former bosses at a private company in Bengaluru for interfering in his business, reports said.

The shocking double murder occurred in broad daylight at 6th Cross Road of Pampa Extension in Amrutahalli.

According to the police, Felix, a former employee of Aeronics Internet Company, barged into the office with a sword and hacked Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, respectively, its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). Both were rushed to a hospital but died on their way.

“The accused entered the office and attacked the CEO and MD with a sword. Both died while on the way to the hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmi Prasad said. The police are investigating the case.

Felix was an employee with the tech company and gave up his job to start his own business in same segment. However, both his former bosses allegedly interfered in his business. Felix is now on the run, the police said.

