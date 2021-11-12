It’s blankets and black coffee time in Bengaluru as temperatures drop

Incessant rains bring in the chills even as they fill up the lakes for Summer 2022

Bengaluru residents have always taken pride in its weather, and the past couple of days have brought in endless joy. Hot coffee and warm blankets were in demand at most households as the city — whose enviable weather conditions are reflected in its lush gardens — paused to stop and admire the nip in the air.

Following incessant rains over the week, Bengaluru’s temperature fell about 7°C on Thursday, November 11. IMD readings indicated that while the maximum temperature for the day was 19.8°C, the minimum was 18°C. At Kempegowda International Airport, the temperature ranged from 20°C to 17.8°C.

More showers

Even as neighbouring Tamil Nadu was under red alert due to a cyclonic depression, parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru were under orange alert. The city witnessed some showers due to the landfall.

On Friday, November 12, the temperature rose a little and stood at about 21°C around noon, but the foggy conditions retained the chillness. For Saturday, the Met department has predicted temperatures of 18°C to 24°C with light spells.

Bengalureans wondered about the unusual temperature dip, drawing parallels with the weather in colder regions and hill stations. But the senior citizens said that it was, in fact, reminiscent of the city’s November weather a few decades ago.

The city had another reason to breathe a sigh of relief. With the frequent showers over the week, the 363 lakes in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district have reportedly filled up. This could mean a water shortage-free summer in 2022.