Pics, videos: Chennai comes to a standstill as incessant rains disrupt life

Many parts of Chennai are already flooded and many parts will get flooded due to the heavy rain alert in the upcoming days

Tamil Nadu has been battered with heavy and incessant rains over the past few days which has resulted in waterlogging on streets and inside houses in some areas.

The state received 46 per cent excess rainfall so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region in the coming days.

Chennaites bore the brunt of the incessant rains, which disrupted normal life and movement. Flooding and waterlogging rendered several roads and streets and some houses difficult or impossible to use.

Here are some visuals from various parts of Chennai.

Advertisement

The Corporation has deployed 570 giant pumps and 200 heavy duty pumps across the city to draw out water. It has also kept 41 boats ready to take up the rescue services.

Alwarpet TTK Road, Seethamal Colony. People have left their homes & the remaining have requested authorities for evacuation. #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/pVqTevEgMl — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 11, 2021

Flood in Manimangalam road near mudichur🥶🥶Please be safe🙂 #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/EewNSBjMEJ — KK TWIN STARS (@stars_kk) November 11, 2021