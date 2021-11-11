Pics, videos: Chennai comes to a standstill as incessant rains disrupt life

Tamil Nadu has been battered with heavy and incessant rains over the past few days which has resulted in waterlogging on streets and inside houses in some areas.
The state received 46 per cent excess rainfall so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region in the coming days.
Chennaites bore the brunt of the incessant rains, which disrupted normal life and movement. Flooding and waterlogging rendered several roads and streets and some houses difficult or impossible to use.
Here are some visuals from various parts of Chennai.
The Corporation has deployed 570 giant pumps and 200 heavy duty pumps across the city to draw out water. It has also kept 41 boats ready to take up the rescue services.
Alwarpet TTK Road, Seethamal Colony. People have left their homes & the remaining have requested authorities for evacuation. #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/pVqTevEgMl
— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 11, 2021
#ChennaiRains: People struggle to drive on a flooded road in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam @TripathiShweta_#chennaifloods #TamilNaduRains #TNRains #ChennaiRain #Monsoon2021 pic.twitter.com/p20lya4heb
— DT Next (@dt_next) November 11, 2021
Flood in Manimangalam road near mudichur🥶🥶Please be safe🙂 #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/EewNSBjMEJ
— KK TWIN STARS (@stars_kk) November 11, 2021
#TamilNaduRains #ChennaiRains guduvanchery pic.twitter.com/MpEMYU2SSc
— R Girisankar (@girimap) November 11, 2021
Amidst all the rain that Chennai is facing currently, there is a possibility that people might face higher incidences of anxiety. It's highly imperative we take care of not only physical but also mental health. #ChennaiRains
— Amrutha Ravikanth (@Therapistly) November 10, 2021