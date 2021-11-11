Pics, videos: Chennai comes to a standstill as incessant rains disrupt life

Many parts of Chennai are already flooded and many parts will get flooded due to the heavy rain alert in the upcoming days

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
A red alert has been issued for Chennai and Puducherry and 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the regions

Tamil Nadu has been battered with heavy and incessant rains over the past few days which has resulted in waterlogging on streets and inside houses in some areas.

The state received 46 per cent excess rainfall so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region in the coming days.

Chennaites bore the brunt of the incessant rains, which disrupted normal life and movement. Flooding and waterlogging rendered several roads and streets and some houses difficult or impossible to use.

Here are some visuals from various parts of Chennai.

Advertisement

The Corporation has deployed 570 giant pumps and 200 heavy duty pumps across the city to draw out water. It has also kept 41 boats ready to take up the rescue services.

TP Chatram Police Station Inspector Rajeshwari rescued a man, who was identified as Udayakumar, who was found lying unconscious at a cemetery. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an auto at the right time, and was saved.

Water logging at Duraiswamy subway in Chennai

NDRF personnel carrying a woman to safety through a flooded street in Arumbakkam in Chennai | Photo – NDRF/Twitter

CATCH US ON: