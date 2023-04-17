‘BJP falling like a house of cards,’ tweets Ramesh as Shettar joins Congress

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA on Sunday after BJP denied him a ticket to contest the Assembly polls

The Congress on Monday (April 17) took a dig at BJP over its leader Jagadish Shettar crossing over to the former ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls, saying the saffron party was “falling like a house of cards”. A miffed Shettar joined the Congress on Monday after being denied an election ticket by the BJP.

A massive shift in Karnataka politics! Former CM and a widely respected leader across the state, Jagadish Shettar, has joined the Congress party today. @INCKarnataka is on track to form the government with a full majority. BJP is falling like a house of cards. https://t.co/nR33aHSoCD — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 17, 2023

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala (Karnataka in-charge), KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, among others, welcomed the former Karnataka chief minister to the party in Bengaluru.

In a tweet on his joining, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, “A massive shift in Karnataka politics! Former CM and a widely respected leader across the state, Jagadish Shettar, has joined the Congress party today. INC Karnataka is on track to form the government with a full majority. BJP is falling like a house of cards.”

Shettar resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA on Sunday after the BJP denied him a ticket to contest the Assembly polls. The 67-year-old six-time MLA was asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he had asserted that he wanted to contest one last time.

After joining the Congress, Shettar alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP and “very few people” today control the party.

