Karnataka elections | Amit Shah offered ‘plum post’ to Shettar: Bommai

Nadda and Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued, said the chief minister after the disgruntled leader resigned as MLA

Following the resignation of former CM Jagadish Shettar as MLA, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised a big post to him.

“Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. Nadda and Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued,” Bommai told media in Hubballi.

The chief minister also said that Shettar has gone to the party that expelled Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa and Devaraj Urs. “The Congress first honours and then insults after the election. Shettar too will be used and thrown out,” he said. He added that Lingayats will support the BJP as long as BS Yediyurappa is with them.

Shettar joined the Congress on Monday after being dropped by the BJP as a candidate for next month’s Karnataka election, becoming the second prominent leader to switch sides since last week. Prior to it, Shettar had alleged on Sunday that some Karnataka BJP leaders were “mishandling” the party in the state.

#KarnatakaElections2023| “We have discussed the third list, shortly it is going to come out. We’ve sent our recommendations to Parliamentary board & they will take a call…we’ve not discussed about Jagadish Shettar”, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai after the BJP meeting over… pic.twitter.com/1GSjZnRFob — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

In an effort to pacify Shettar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Bommai met him at his Hubballi residence. They told him that his family members could contest the election and he would be given other important positions, but he turned down the offer.

Sources said the BJP top brass too had called Shettar and offered him the post of governor or central minister, but he rejected the move. He said that he only wants to work as MLA for his constituency, and has no desire for any big post. “Now, I have decided to resign from the party. I will not withdraw my decision even if they decide to give me the ticket,” Shettar was quoted as saying.