Bengaluru airport 2nd on global list for on-time performance, Delhi 7th

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been placed second by the Cirium On-Time Performance Review 2022 Airlines and Airports for on-time performance among airports globally.

At 84.08% on-time departures and 79.34% on-time arrivals, the airport serviced 98 routes and 40 airlines last year.

Tokyo International Airport (Haneda airport) grabbed the top spot for the second consecutive year.

“In 2022, 90.33% of the airport’s (Haneda) flights departed on time. In fact, three of the top 10 most on-time global airports are from the Asia-Pacific region. The second spot goes to Kempegowda International Airport — an impressive feat, as it was not in the top 20 in 2021,” said Airports Council of India’s (ACI) World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was placed seventh on the list, while Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport bagged the 11th spot. “These two airports (Indian airports) made significant leaps from 2021 as newcomers to the top 10 most on-time global airport rankings,” said de Oliveira.

Grateful for the recognition, KIA operator BIAL thanked passengers for their trust. BIAL also expressed it gratitude to the employees, partners, and stakeholders “for their world-class performance.”

The report further announced a 26% increase in flights from 2021 to 2022, as airlines across worldwide flew more than 31 million scheduled passenger flights.

