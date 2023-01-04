Satish Shah’s retort, ‘Becoz I’m Indian’ to racist comment by Heathrow staff goes viral

The Bollywood actor was boarding his flight when he overheard the staff at the Heathrow Airport questioning how Shah and his family could afford a first-class plane ticket. Reacting to this statement, Shah responded ‘because we are Indians’!

Bollywood actor Satish Shah’s sharp retort to a racist comment he had received at United Kingdom’s Heathrow Airport is going viral on social media.

On January 2, Satish Shah, who has been acting in films for over four decades as a comedienne and a character actor in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, tweeted about an incident that had transpired at London’s Heathrow Airport. He was boarding his flight when he overheard the staff at the Heathrow Airport questioning how Shah and his family could afford a first-class plane ticket. Reacting to this statement, Shah responded ‘because we are Indians’.

“I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate ‘how can they afford 1st class?’ Shah revealed.

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

Twitter users responded to his tweet airing their views on the matter praising him for his response. (While some also mocked him for it!) While one user commented, “You could have also told them, come and see our Delhi and Hyderabad airports and decide where Heathrow stands. I recently transited via Heathrow. It is like our old Mumbai airport.” While another user pointed out, “Next time please add one more line that whatever they are affording today is also because of Indian money, their ancestors looted.”

Indians will be the ONLY major chunk of tourists you will get to serve after 2030 as rest of the World reduces to poverty with fall of fiat dollar & Euro. So, prep up to serve Indians with humility. — Dr. Shah (@ankitatIIMA) January 4, 2023

We are Indians, it’s enough for them to explain everything. If the British had not ruled us for 200 years, then perhaps England would have been a colony of ours today.

While another said that if the British had not ruled us for 200 years, then perhaps England would have been a colony of India today.

While another congratulated him for speaking bluntly and putting them in their place.

Racism is still so visible everywhere. Hopefully, such blunt but polite response should put people in their place. Well done @sats45 — Sujit Varma (@SujitVarma17) January 3, 2023

“Also the fact that racism and discrimination is ingrained into a human’s being irrespective of where they’re from remains unchanged. I hope that we can change that with education and time,” said one user seriously.

Satish Shah is most popularly known for his roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Main Hoon Na, and the Disney+Hotstar series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.