Accidents rise on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Speed penalty may be deducted from FASTag

To curb overspeeding on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and reduce the number of accidents, the Bengaluru police department plans to deduct fines directly from FASTag accounts of vehicles caught speeding above 100 kmph on the six-lane highway.

The move is being primarily attributed to the rising number of accidents on the expressway. The gravity of the situation may be gauged by the fact that 121 people have lost their lives in 398 road crashes on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in the last seven months.

The traffic police department had imposed a speed limit of 100 kmph in a bid to check the number of accidents on the expressway. To enforce this speed limit, interceptors have also been installed at multiple locations. Beside, a fine of Rs 1,000 is also imposed for violating the speed limit. With the proposed FASTag deduction plan, the authorities hope to further deter speeding and promote safer driving practices on the expressway.

The FASTag proposal is currently in its early stages as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is exploring the possibility of implementing the new penalty system.

As per a Times of India report, ADGP (road safety and traffic) Alok Kumar has requested NHAI officials to assess the feasibility of deducting the fines from FASTag accounts and transferring the amount to the government.

At present, any fine collected from FASTag accounts are directed to the NHAI. However, the new plan aims to ensure that the deducted fines are directly deposited into the government’s account. Alok Kumar said the department plans to expedite the implementation of the project if it turns out to be viable.