NHAI bans two-wheelers, autos on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

According to official sourcs, NHAI's new rule has been primarily motivated by safety concerns, as slow-moving vehicles on high-speed corridors pose a threat

As we reported in March 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has banned the plying of two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, agricultural vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadri-cycles on the Expressway from August 1 onwards.

The Expressway has been reporting many accidents of late, prompting the authorities to take such a step.

According to official sources, this restriction has been primarily motivated by safety concerns, as slow-moving vehicles on high-speed corridors pose a threat. Generally, bikes, autos and tractors are not permitted on access-controlled highways, which are designed for high-speed commutes at 120 km/hour.

This rule applies to the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway as well.

The 118-km Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway is an access-controlled highway developed by NHAI, connecting Panchamukhi Temple near Kengeri in Bengaluru to Manipal Hospital Junction in Mysuru to facilitate swift travel between the two cities.

The state-owned NHAI had also constituted a committee of road safety experts to carry out safety inspection along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after a number of accidents were reported along the stretch since it was opened in March this year, raising concerns about safety of commuters. The expressway had witnessed over 300 accidents, claiming the lives of over 100 people.

Notification issued by NHAI

According to the notification issued by the NHAI on July 12, the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles such as two wheelers, three wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under section 35 of The Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, it is hereby ordered that the following classes of vehicles are prohibited from using the Bangalore-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway (NH-275).

“Motorcycles (including scooters and other-wheelers), three wheelers (including e-carts and e-rickshaws); non-motorised vehicles; tractors special with or without trailers; multi-axial hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadri-cycles,” the notification said.

The NHAI further said the notification will be enforced from August 1 and that there are alternative routes and roads available to commute on for such classes of vehicles.

According to the NHAI, this Access Controlled Highway has been developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Access Controlled Highway have been notified varying between 80km/hour.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. The ₹8,480 crore project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and acts as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

