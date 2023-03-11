How Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is changing travel in South India

What the Expressway does goes way beyond Mysuru; towns like Ooty, Coorg, Wayanad will be just 5 hours from Bengaluru

With new Expressways springing up across the country, distance is no longer measured in miles — it’s all about time now.

That is why the 10-lane access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway (NH-275), which reduces the travel time between the two Karnataka cities to just 75-90 minutes (from 3.5-4 hours) makes such a big difference.

And there is a domino effect as well.

What the Expressway does also goes way beyond Mysuru, with some of the most important tourist towns and destinations in three states — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — coming closer (check infographics) to Bengaluru, India’s Information Technology capital. For instance, towns like Ooty, Coorg and Wayanad can be reached in just five hours or fewer from Bengaluru.

Invariably, the new highway, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, will totally change the travel dynamics in South India. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has tweeted that, eventually, it should take only 75 minutes to reach Mysuru from Bangalore.

Again, it’s the time that matters.

For example, a trip to Ooty, arguably the most popular hill station in South India, can now be covered in 4.5 hours from what used to take almost 7 hours (from Bengaluru). Likewise, Wayanad, another popular tourist destination in Kerala, can now be covered in 4 hours. In future, Mangalore too could be reached in a shorter duration since NH-275 will be developed all the way to Bantwal\BC Road Junction.

Likewise, other top tourist destinations:

Bangalore to Coorg 3.5-4 hours (earlier: 6 hours)

Bangalore to Kozhikode 5.5 hours (8 hours)

Bangalore to Wayanad 4 hours (6 hours)

Bangalore to Kannur: 5 hours (7 hours)

Bangalore to Bandipur: 3.5 hours (5.5 hours)

Bangalore to Nagarahole: 3 hours (5 hours)

However, the faster journey comes with a price: travellers to these destinations will have to pay tolls for the first time. Also, it’s the first Expressway in Karnataka where bikes and three-wheelers are banned.

So what makes Expressway tick? The obvious answer is the access-controlled six-lane highway which bypasses some of the most crowded towns and biggest traffic bottlenecks, such as Mandya or Maddur.

The six bypasses at Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna have come as a big relief for long-distance commuters.

For instance, the 23-km-long Ramanagara-Channapatna bypass, the longest in the stretch, is a major relief for travellers. Or even the 10-km bypass outside Mandya, a town notorious for traffic gridlock. During the festival and peak tourist season, it takes up to 45 minutes to cross Mandya, known as Sugarcane Town.

Rs 10,000 crore project which will benefit Mysuru

Built at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has over 50 bridges, 4 rail overbridges, 35 vehicular underpasses and over 13 pedestrian underpasses along the stretch.

Apart from immense tourism potential, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is expected to bring investment to Mysuru, with better and faster connectivity.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who has aggressively pushed the Expressway, says it’s part of his larger plan to make Mysuru a financial hub after Bengaluru.

“Eventually, the beneficiary has to be Mysuru. The new Expressway should do what Mumbai-Pune Expressway did to Pune City. I want to develop Mysuru as the next biggest hub after Bengaluru, which is bursting at the seams. With NH-275 being developed, even Mangaluru port will become closer to Mysuru. Better roads lead to bigger growth and connectivity. I have a dream to make Mysuru bigger,” Simha told The Federal in a conversation last year.

What frequent travellers say

With the Expressway operational, travellers are already reaping the benefits.

Abhilash Prabhakaran, a tech writer based in Bengaluru, says his weekend trips to Kozhikode (in Kerala) have become breezy ever since the Expressway was thrown open.

“While travelling home, covering Bengaluru-Mysuru has always been a nightmare. With the new Expressway, it is a breezy affair. In towns like Mandya, we had no choice but to get stuck for at least 30 minutes. During long holiday weekends or festivals, it used to take six hours to reach Mysuru. All the towns along the old highway were brimming with vehicles, holiday travellers and even shoppers. With bypasses, it is a smooth ride now,” says Abhilash.

Avers Sandeep Aruna, who runs Jungle Inn homestay on the northern fringe of Karnataka’s Nagarahole, one of India’s oldest national parks.

“No doubt, Bengaluru has become closer and many travellers are reaching Nagarahole in no time. If you travel early, you can reach Nagarahole quickly. It also depends on where you live in Bengaluru. If you are living somewhere around Kengeri, from where you get into the highway, it can be covered in just three hours,” says Sandeep.

But Abhilash has a grouse, too, over steep toll charges. “Ease of commute is necessary, but that should not come as a burden for the public, with hefty toll being slapped. From whatever I read, the toll is going to be too high, which many people can’t afford. It’s like squeezing out desperate travellers,” says Abhilash, who is a frequent traveller.

As per reports, the toll could be as high as Rs 500 (two-way), which could ruffle a few feathers when it’s fully implemented.

Sanil Kumar, a Wayanad-based designer, says his recent trip to Bengaluru was the fastest he has done over the last few years.

“I started around 2.45 pm from Bengaluru and reached Sulthan Bathery (Wayanad) by 6:30 pm. The traffic gridlock has always been between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Now that the Expressway is operational, it has become a smooth affair,” says Sanil, who also runs Gigi’s Delight homestay in Wayanad’s Pulpally.

Concern about loss of business, livelihood and exit stretches

There is widespread concern about the loss of business among a section of artisans and hotel owners, but the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) repeatedly said it has no plans to open exit and entry roads close to towns like Maddur, Channapatana or Bidadi.

On complaints about depleting business and livelihoods in places like Maddur and Bidadi (food joints) and Channapatna (known for traditional toy industry), MP Simha says: “We have plans to set up a dedicated rest area along the highway at Channapatana where eateries, artisans can set up shops.”

It’s learnt that plan is afoot to set up a 300-acre park that can house eateries, fuel stations and a shopping complex.

Another big worry is the narrow stretches once you exit the Expressway on both sides —Kengeri (Bengaluru) and Mysuru’s Columbia Asia Hospital; now Manipal — where suddenly traffic gets accumulated, eventually leading to losing the time (you) saved on the Expressway.

It’s learnt that NHAI might build a flyover on the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru to ease the receding traffic though experts have suggested a Clover Leaf Interchange. It remains to be seen what NHAI does at Panchamukhi Temple Junction to improve the traffic situation once you exit the Expressway in Bengaluru.