VHP, Bajrang Dal march in Noida, seek compensation for kin of those killed in Haryana violence

VHP demanded ₹1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed and ₹20 lakh each for the injured besides compensation to those whose vehicles and buses were destroyed in Haryana

Hundreds of VHP and Bajrang Dal activists on Wednesday (August 2) marched through Noida in Uttar Pradesh seeking Rs 1 crore to the families of those killed in the communal violence in Haryana.

Advertisement

The noisy demonstration was taken out in violation of prohibitory orders banning the assembly of more than four people in Noida, which borders New Delhi.

The procession wound its way from Noida Stadium in Sector 21A to near the District Magistrate’s office in Sector 27.

“The attack (in Haryana’s Nuh) led to the brutal killing of two workers of Bajrang Dal and two other common citizens,” a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) statement said.

VHP demands

“VHP demands Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed and Rs 20 lakh each for the injured. We also demand full compensation to those whose vehicles and buses were destroyed,” it said.

The VHP demanded “strictest punishment” to all those who indulged in the “anti-Hindu, anti-national terror”.

Communal clashes broke out in Nuh on Monday when VHP’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was stopped by a group of young men and stones were pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze.

People in the procession also hurled stones back.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two Home Guards and a cleric, were killed in the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)