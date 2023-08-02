Haryana violence: Deploy more forces, CCTVs during Delhi protest: SC

The SC said steps should be taken to ensure no violence and hate speeches during the Delhi protests taking place in different locations in Delhi on August 2

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 2) told the Central and state governments to deploy additional police or paramilitary forces and install CCTV cameras in all sensitive areas to prevent any violence during the Delhi protests.

This directive comes as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are staging a protest march in different locations across Delhi following communal clashes in Haryana.

The court said steps should be taken to ensure no violence occurs and hate speeches made during these protests. It has also directed authorities to put adequate force, including personnel from paramilitary forces, on the ground.

The court told the Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi governments to stop rallies “that are likely to fan communal fires and incite people to resort to violence” and said rallies that go on “should be videographed”.

The court passed the order after senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by the VHP and Bajrang Dal in the National Capital Region.

Six people, including two Home Guards, and a young cleric have died in the communal violence in Nuh following a VHP procession on July 31. More than 110 people have been arrested. The Haryana DGP said the situation is under control today and curfew has been relaxed at Nuh.

The next hearing will be on Friday (August 4).

