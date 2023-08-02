SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

Haryana police chief P K Agrawal told reporters in Gurugram that the situation in the state is under control and curfew has been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh

An SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence that happened in Nuh in Haryana and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed.

This was announced by Haryana police chief P K Agrawal in Gurugram at a press conference on Wednesday (August 2). He also told reporters that four people have been arrested for allegedly killing the young cleric of a mosque in Gurugram.

The Nuh clashes

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and which then spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community. Mobs attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops in Gurugram.

Situation under control: DGP

The DGP said the situation in the state was under control and curfew has been relaxed for a brief period in Nuh.

Gurugram is completely safe and there is no report of any violence, he said. Senior officers have been deployed in Nuh and the police force has been directed to strictly deal with anybody violating orders of the administration, he said.

A special investigation team will be formed to probe all cases of violence. If there was any conspiracy, it will also be investigated and the guilty will not be spared. The role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar is also being investigated, Agrawal said.

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspects arrested. More than 100 suspects have been detained for questioning, the Haryana DGP said.

Two of our home guards were killed in the violence in Nuh. Financial aid will be provided to their families, he added.

Who is Monu Manesar?

Monu Manesar, whose real name is Mohit Yadav, describes himself as a ‘gau rakshak’ and social activist. He joined Bajrang Dal as a district co-coordinator from Manesar in 2011 and makes a living by sub-letting rooms to labourers in the Manesar area.

He hit the headlines in newspapers across the country in February when he was named as the prime accused in the abduction and murder of two Muslim men – Junaid and Nasir. Their remains were found inside a charred vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. Manesar has refuted the claims, saying the allegations against him were baseless.

He’s also been named in another police complaint in Haryana’s Nuh in connection with a murder case of 22-year-old Waris Khan.

