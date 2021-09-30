Sidhu agrees to ‘meet and discuss’ after Channi extends olive branch

Channi had said on Wednesday that it was not an ‘ego tussle’ and that he was willing to invite Sidhu to discuss his issues

Just days after resigning as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu said in a tweet on Thursday (September 30) that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has invited him “for talks”.

“Will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today. He is welcome for any discussions,” Sidhu tweeted.

— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 30, 2021

Channi had said on Wednesday that it was not an “ego tussle” and that he was willing to invite Sidhu to discuss his issues. He had also said that Sidhu does not want to destroy the government and Channi had already spoken to him on the phone since his resignation.

On Wednesday, in a video released on Twitter, Sidhu slammed the induction of tainted MLAs into Channi’s cabinet and the appointment of tainted officials as Punjab’s Advocate General.

“I don’t have any personal rivalry with anyone; 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference,” Sidhu said, stating that his mission is only to “make the lives of the people of Punjab better”.

“I can’t compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, and agenda in Punjab. I can’t mislead the high command nor can I let them be misled,” Sidhu further said.

On the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, just days after resigning as the Punjab CM. A tweet from Captain Singh’s advisor said that Singh discussed the farmers protests with Shah, and also told him to resolve the crisis urgently by repealing the laws and guaranteeing MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification.