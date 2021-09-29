‘I don’t have ego tussles… let’s talk’: Channi reaches out to Sidhu

Punjab’s new chief minister calls former state Congress chief, says ‘If anybody has objection on any appointment, then I am not rigid on that’

Punjab’s new Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, has telephoned Navjot Singh Sidhu – who stepped down as state Congress chief on Monday – suggesting that he is open to discussions.

“Nothing has been done intentionally. If anybody has objection on any appointment, then I am not rigid on that… I don’t have ego tussles… I told him party is supreme, let’s talk,” Channi said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sidhu resigned without consultations with the party after Channi named his Cabinet. On Wednesday he released a video on Twitter criticising the induction of tainted MLAs into the Cabinet and certain other appointments.

“I don’t have any personal rivalry with anyone; 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference,” he said.

“I can’t compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, and agenda in Punjab. I can’t mislead the high command nor can I let them be misled.”

Sidhu is also upset about the key home ministry being assigned to political rival and Deputy Chief Minister, SS Randhawa.

He also has reservations about the appointment of senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given additional charge as Punjab Police chief. Sahota was the head of a Special Investigation Team probing the incidents linked to the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

The biggest issue is the appointment of APS Deol as advocate general. Deol was counsel for a former police chief accused in a case related to the 2015 sacrilege cases and police firing on protesters.

The pervious Amarinder Singh government’s alleged non-action in the sacrilege cases has been one of the biggest complaints of the Congress rebels, including Sidhu. The rebellion, simmering for over a year, led to the resignation of Singh earlier this month.