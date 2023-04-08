Punjab govt announces summer working hours: 7.30 am to 2 pm

Summer timings to continue from May 2 till July 15; to help cut power bills, benefit common people who can get work done without taking leave, give govt staff more leisure time

The Punjab government’s office timings will be 7.30 am to 2 pm from May 2 till July 15, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday (April 8).

At present, the office timings of the state government departments is 9 am to 5 pm.

Mann said in a video message that the decision was taken following discussions with many people, including state government employees.

He added that the change in office timings during summer will ease the load on electricity demand.

Mann lists benefits

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stated that the peak load (of electricity) starts after 1.30 pm, and if government offices are shut at 2 pm, it will help reduce peak load by 300 to 350 MW, the chief minister said.

Mann said the decision will also benefit common people, as they can get their work done in government offices before the start of the peak morning heat.

“It will help a common man do his work early in the morning without taking leave from work,” he said.

Likewise, it will help government employees, as they will be able to attend social functions after office hours, the CM pointed out.

They will also be able to spend more time with their children, he added.

(With agency inputs)