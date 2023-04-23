AAP govt committed to peace, security in Punjab: Kejriwal after Amritpal’s arrest

"We are also ready to take tough decisions for this," added Kejriwal, after the Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested at Mogas Rode village early Sunday (April 23) morning

Praising the Bhagwant Mann government for capturing Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh without any “bloodshed or firing”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday (April 23) that the AAP government is committed to ensure peace and security in Punjab, and will even take “tough decisions” to maintain it.

Kejriwal’s comments came in the wake of Punjab Police’s arrest of Amritpal Singh in Mogas Rode village early on Sunday. This arrest ended an over a month-long manhunt against the radical preacher, who had styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The 29-year-old Sikh preacher was taken into custody at 6.45 am as he came out, in the traditional attire that included a sheathed sword, of the gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale’s native village. It is also the place where he himself took over last year as the chief of Waris Punjab De.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab CM Mann had said the person who put state youth on wrong path has been arrested. “Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law,” he said.

Advertisement

Also read: Amritpal Singh arrest | Will not let seeds of hatred to blossom, says Punjab CM Mann

This was followed by Kejriwal tweeting in Hindi saying that the AAP government is committed to the peace and security in Punjab. “We are also ready to take tough decisions for this,” added Kejriwal, after the radical preacher was nabbed. He appreciated Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for accomplishing the mission with maturity and courage, and also thanked the people of the state for maintaining peace and supporting the government.

“CM@BhagwantMann Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing,” Kejriwal said in his tweet, adding, “many thanks to the public for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this period.”

Also read: Amritpal had no way to escape, says Punjab Police; taken to Dibrugarh

The preacher had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De. Punjab Police had invoked the stringent NSA against him.

Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathiser and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.