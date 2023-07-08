Gwalior man thrashed, forced to lick another person’s feet in moving vehicle; two nabbed

Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in the state, a video has now surfaced showing a man licking an individual’s feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Gwalior

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested two persons in Gwalior for forcing a man to lick the feet of another person in a moving vehicle.

Advertisement

Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in the state, a video has now surfaced showing a man licking an individual’s feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Gwalior, following which two persons have been arrested, the police said. The video has gone viral on social media. The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, an official said.

Also read: MP: Man peeing on tribal youth in viral video arrested, booked under NSA

The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say “Golu Gurjar baap hai” (Golu Gurjar is your father) in a moving vehicle. The victim is then seen licking the feet of a man after the latter forces him to do so. The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with a footwear several times. Speaking about the incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that two persons have been arrested in connection with it.

Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, “A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination.” A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following a complaint by the victim’s family, Sharma said.

Also read: MP CM washes feet of urination incident victim, apologises to him

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered massive outrage. The accused Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday (July 4).

On June 30, two Dalits were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they had molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.

(With agency inputs)