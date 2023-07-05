MP: Man peeing on tribal youth in viral video arrested, booked under NSA

The accused, allegedly linked to the BJP, has been booked, taken into custody and action against NSA has been initiated against him, police said

Police on Wednesday (July 5) arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, an official said.

On Tuesday, an official from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he added.

The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral. The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said.

“We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert,” the official said.

Soon after the incident came to light, it triggered a political slugfest in the state with the Congress stating that it reflected the vulnerable state of tribals in the state and atrocities inflicted on them under the BJP government.

Will ensure strictest punishment, says CM

Reacting to the incident late on Tuesday (July 4) evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government will ensure “sternest possible punishment” for the accused to make an example of him. “We will not spare him (culprit) at any cost,” he said.

When asked whether the accused belongs to the BJP as alleged from some quarters, Chouhan said, “Criminals have no caste, religion and party. A criminal is just a criminal. He will not be spared.”

“I strongly condemn it. It is not only unfortunate but such persons will be given sternest punishment,” state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

BJP denies association with accused

When asked whether the accused is a MLA’s representative, Sharma said such persons are not of any party.

When specifically asked whether he was removed from the party, Sharma said, “Bilkul (absolutely).”

Both Chouhan and Sharma were talking to reporters after the BJP’s core committee meeting.

BJP MLA from Sidhi, Kedarnath Shukla, has also denied any association with the accused.

“I do not know if the victim is a tribal or not, but strict action should be taken against the accused. The accused is not my representative,” Kedarnath Shukla told PTI.

He can have only three representatives — in the district panchayat, Janpad and local municipal council — and the accused was none of them and not related to him, the MLA added.

Shameful incident for MP: Congress

State Congress chief Kamal Nath in a statement said, “A video of atrocity of (a man) urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has surfaced. There is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of the tribal community in civilised society.”

The former chief minister also said that the culprit was said to be associated with the BJP. Madhya Pradesh already ranks first when it comes to atrocities against tribals, he said.

“This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame….strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped,” Nath added.

State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal said the accused was not associated with the party.

“The BJP will always oppose every heinous act against the tribal community. MP BJP demands the strictest action against this person,” Agarwal said.

Both the BJP and Congress have been trying to woo the tribal community in the state ahead of the year-end Assembly elections.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the Congress’s Media and Publicity Department, shared the video clip along with a picture of a banner on which the accused was described as Vidhayak Pratinidhi Sidhi.

“In the 21st century, such inhuman atrocities are happening with the tribals of our country and we are dreaming of becoming Vishwaguru! What could be more embarrassing for all of us than this?” he tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)