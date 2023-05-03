In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

According to officials, the move to deploy women cops on night duty is aimed at ensuring women's safety as well as keeping tabs on women drug peddlers

For the first time, female cops have been deployed for night duty at various key checkpoints in Jammu city.

According to officials, the move is aimed at ensuring women’s safety as well as keeping tabs on women drug peddlers. “We are deployed at various checkpoints in the city to ensure safety and protection of women at night,” said a female head constable.

Anita, a constable, told PTI that women cops have been deployed to properly do the verification of women at night. “Our duty involves keeping tabs on movement of women residents, since male (constables) can’t question them too much, so that there should be no (illegal) activities,” she pointed out.

According to senior police officials, the deployment of women constables has been done not only to ensure the safety of women citizens but also to check instances of drug peddling by women.

Advertisement

Also read: J&K: Centre bans 14 mobile messaging apps to curb terrorist activities

As per sources, over 50 to 60 female constables along with male cops have been put on duty under the new set-up in the city.

Most of the women cops have been deployed at the entry and exit points of Jammu city. In the next phase, they will also be deployed in the rural areas of Jammu, the officials said.

Women residents have welcomed the initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In Jammu, several women travel at night as part of their duties. Tarika Mahajan, a local resident, told the media that this is a great and commendable initiative by the police. “It will help those women who go to work at night. It will also help those who are the victims of domestic violence,” added Mahajan.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir’s policies, law and order worthy of investment: Amit Shah

She said that at times, those women who go for a party and return late at night have to face unwanted situation on the roads. “Some women hesitate to tell their problem to male police personnel, but with the deployment of the female cops now, it will help them to raise their voice against any crime,” Mahajan said.

Shikha Rathore, another resident, said that are a lot of security related issues being a girl. “But the deployment of women constables during night hours gives a sense of security,” she said.

The police officers also pointed out that working on the night shift will give women cops the feeling that they are no less than their male counterparts.

(With agency inputs)