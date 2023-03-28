Jammu and Kashmir’s policies, law and order worthy of investment: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmirs policies and law and order situation are worthy of making investment and asked industrialists to pay attention to it.

Addressing an event organised by industry-body Assocham here, he said right policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken the country forward on the path of progress.

“You should choose an area considering your market or profitability. I cannot have any suggestion or priority on that. You can invest anywhere in the country…. But I would at least say that both policies and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir are worthy of investment. You must pay attention to this,” he said in response to a question asked by an industrialist.

Shah said the governments “all-embracing” and “all-inclusive” schemes have led to the multi-faceted development of India.

He said the world is dazzled by the countrys achievements.

“Our ideology has made the country safe,” the minister said.

Shah said that through GST (Goods and Services Tax), which was ridiculed as Gabbar Singh Tax, a huge network has been created by connecting the country – from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

He said that due to the new education policy brought by the Modi government, companies in the country will not need to bring manpower from elsewhere in the next five years.

“Within five years, the youth of our country would become ready to make companies and businesses successful in the future,” the minister said, addressing the event Bharat@100 Paving the way for inclusive and sustainable global growth.

Citing other achievements in the infrastructure sector through major schemes, Shah said broadband connections were 6.1 crore in 2014 and increased to 82 crore in September 2022.

He said the government is working to bring down logistics cost to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 7.5 per cent from the current 13 per cent to make exports globally competitive.

Shah said that without the development of the countrys infrastructure and reduction of logistics costs, development was not possible.

The government is investing Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure which will be instrumental in reducing logistics costs, he added.

