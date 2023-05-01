J&K: Centre bans 14 mobile messaging apps to curb terrorist activities

The Centre has taken the action based on the recommendation of security and intelligence agencies, and have blocked these apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000

In an effort to curb terrorist activities in the valley, the Centre has banned 14 mobile messaging applications which were allegedly being used by terror groups, mostly in Jammu and Kashmir, to communicate with their supporters and workers, and also to receive instructions from Pakistan, according to sources.

The Centre has taken the action based on the recommendation of security and intelligence agencies. The agencies put together a list of apps that posed a threat to national security and did not follow Indian laws, and informed the relevant ministry with the request to ban them. The official said that these apps had been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Also read: Jammu & Kashmir: Five terrorists killed in two encounters

The apps that have been banned include BChat, Conion, Crypviser, Enigma, Mediafire, Safeswiss, Threema, Wickrme, Nandbox, IMO, Second Line, Zangi, Briar, and Element.

Advertisement

The intelligence agencies informed their superiors that these apps were spreading terror propaganda in the J&K Valley, ANI said.

“Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communications, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India, and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app,” an official told news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)