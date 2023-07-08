Rahul Gandhi drives tractor, sows paddy, interacts with farmers in Haryana village

Many villagers told reporters that they were taken by surprise when Rahul's cavalcade stopped near the fields.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (July 8) made an impromptu stop at Madina village in Haryana’s Sonipat district, interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands.

Advertisement

He also took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields, party leaders from the state said.

Rahul reached the village amid a light drizzle at 6.40 am and spent nearly two-and-a-half hours there, they said.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi shares video of overnight yatra, conversations with truck drivers

In pictures tweeted by the Congress official handle, Rahul was seen in his familiar white t-shirt and trousers. Rolling up his trousers and with his shoes in hand, Rahul walked on the muddy tracks and the irrigated fields with the villagers.

He ate the food brought by the women labourers, a party leader said.

Many villagers told reporters that they were taken by surprise when Rahul’s cavalcade stopped near the fields.

Also read: Rahul in Telangana: Congress won’t join any Opposition bloc having BJP’s ‘B-team’ BRS

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda also posted pictures of Rahul’s visit to the village on their respective Twitter handles.

Surjewala said Rahul enquired about the well-being of the farmers, discussed agriculture and listened to their concerns.

In a tweet in Hindi, Hooda said, “Rahulji stayed with the farmers and labourers in the field for two hours. He also drove a tractor, sowed paddy, and ate with the farmers.”

Also read: Congress to move SC against Gujarat HC order on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

On Friday, Gujarat High Court dismissed Rahul’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Rahul on May 23 travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by the truck drivers.

He undertook the journey during the night and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief, donning his trademark white t-shirt, was seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.

Also read: No BJY 2.0 yet, but mission same for Rahul’s impromptu trips: Public outreach

“Our pride, the farmers of India to unite the people, You have to take everyone along. Today, Mr. @RahulGandhi interacted with our Annadata farmers and toiling farm laborers in Sonipat, Haryana (sic),” tweeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with pictures of Rahul.