Congress to move SC against Gujarat HC order on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the reasoning of the judge was being studied, and that Dr. Abhishek Singhvi would brief the media in detail at 3 pm on Friday (July 7)

The Congress party on Friday (July 7) said it would move an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order dismissing party leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the reasoning of the judge was being studied, and that Dr. Abhishek Singhvi would brief the media in detail at 3 pm on Friday (July 7).

“We have noted the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The reasoning of the Honble judge is being studied, as it should be, and Dr. Abhishek Singhvi will be briefing the media in detail at 3 pm. The judgement only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

We have noted the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on the disqualification of @RahulGandhi. The reasoning of the Hon'ble judge is being studied, as it should be, and Dr. Abhishek Singhvi will be briefing the media in detail at 3pm. The judgement only… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 7, 2023

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, “There is one more option before us – the Supreme Court. Let’s see. The Congress party will seek that option too”.

Also read: Major setback for Rahul as HC dismisses plea to stay conviction in Modi surname case

Venugopal said this while addressing a party programme organised in Kozhikode district of northern Kerala. His statement came soon after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Rahul’s plea. A stay of the conviction would have paved the way for Rahul’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

Travesty of justice: Randeep Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala termed it a “Travesty of justice”.

“Instead of punishing Bank Fraudsters like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi and ilk, the messenger exposing the deceit and swindling of public money is being punished,” Surjewala said in a tweet.

He said Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of righteousness, of fearlessness, and of seeking accountability from those in citadels of power.

“We will tread upon the path of truth and righteousness, come what may… Satyamev Jayate !” the Congress leader said.

Travesty of justice ! Instead of punishing ‘Bank Fraudsters’ like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi & ilk, the “messenger” exposing the deceit & swindling of public money is being punished. Sh. Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of righteousness, of… pic.twitter.com/HywkyQl4Yz — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 7, 2023

High Court’s order

While dismissing the plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak noted that Rahul was already facing 10 cases across India, adding that the order of the lower court was “just, proper and legal” in convicting the Congress leader.

The court noted that there was no reasonable ground to stay the conviction.

Also read: Gujarat High Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s conviction plea. What next?

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat on March 23 had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by BJP Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

The MLA had filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul over his “how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)