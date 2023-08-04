Over 200 arrested, 102 FIRs lodged in connection with Nuh violence: Haryana minister

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said on August 4 that anyone involved in the Nuh violence will not be spared and that adequate security arrangement have been made during Friday namaz

Over 202 people have been arrested and 80 taken into preventive detention in connection with the recent communal clashes that broke out in Haryana, state home minister Anil Vij said on Friday (August 4).

Advertisement

Vij also said that 102 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes so far, half of which are in Nuh alone and the rest in other districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal.

“I want to assure that anyone involved won’t be spared,” he told reporters in Ambala, adding that investigations are going on.

Also read: Haryana violence: Shop vandalised in Panipat; bikes set on fire in Pataudi

Vij further said that those who have been detained are being questioned as per the law and further action is being taken accordingly.

Referring to the Friday namaz, the minister said he has spoken to the deputy commissioners of Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram, and instructions have been given issued for adequate security arrangements. Apart from this, he said he has discussed with the chief secretary about adequate security arrangements for the rest of Haryana wherever Friday namaz is held.

Also read: Haryana violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home amid tension

Vij said though all arrangements of security are in place, some clerics have given a call to offer namaz at home.

On a cybercrime police station being targeted in Nuh, Vij said, “We have taken the incident very seriously.” Investigations are underway to find out who attacked the police station and what records they wanted to destroy.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh, when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

Also read: Haryana violence: Nuh police chief Varun Singla transferred

In response to a question, Vij said a committee has been formed to monitor and scan social media messages. He appealed to people to maintain peace and not to share provocative posts on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)