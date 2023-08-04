Haryana violence: Nuh police chief Varun Singla transferred

Singla has been made the SP of Bhiwani, officials said. Narendra Bijarniya has replaced Singla.

Nuh’s Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave during the communal clashes, has been transferred, officials said on Friday (August 4).

Singla has been made the SP of Bhiwani, they said.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singlas absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad.

The order said, Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.

Six persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh, Haryana, over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and spread to Gurugram subsequently.