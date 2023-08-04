Haryana violence: Shop vandalised in Panipat; bikes set on fire in Pataudi

Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district.

Some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a shop in Haryana‘s Panipat which was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh communal clashes, police said on Friday (August 4).

The miscreants targeted the shop selling chicken on Thursday evening and also damaged two vehicles parked nearby.

The shop was located close to the house of one of the civilians who died in the Nuh incident. Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.

Some local residents told reporters that there was harmony and brotherhood among the people living in the area and the act was carried out by some miscreants trying to vitiate the “peaceful” atmosphere.

A senior police officer from Panipat said the matter was under investigation.

He said the situation was peaceful and additional force has been deployed in sensitive areas, he said.

Meanwhile, three motorcycles were set on fire on Thursday night in Pataudi area in Gurugram, police said. The motorcycles were parked outside Rashid Auto Works near Chungi no. 4 while a mechanic was sleeping inside the shop.

Firefighters doused the flames and rescued the mechanic, police said. Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession.

Parked cars damaged in Gurugram

In Gurugram, seven cars and a tempo parked on a street of the Bhawani Enclave were damaged by an unidentified man in the early hours of Friday (August 4), police said.

The vehicles were parked outside the houses of residents of the area and the incident took place around 2:20 am, they said, adding that the incident was caught in CCTV cameras. In one footage, the man can be seen hurling a rock at the glass panes of a car and in another, he is seen running away, police said.

Locals Shashi Kant and Kartar Singh said a resident spotted the miscreant and tried to catch him but he managed to flee.

A senior police officer said people should avoid spreading any rumours about the incident and it was just a mischievous element that damaged the vehicles.

“The accused is being identified on the basis of CCTV footage. We will arrest the accused soon,” the officer said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days. Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Pataudi Police Station said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.