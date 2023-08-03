Haryana violence | Panel formed to scan social media posts: Anil Vij

The minister said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to speak their mind, but appealed to the people not to take law into their hands.

Haryana‘s Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday (August 2) said social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh and the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21 onwards.

“Social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh. In response to this concern, the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities July 21 to onwards. Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others will be closely examined/scanned for any provocative posts,” an official statement quoted Vij as saying.

He said the committee will take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation.

The minister appealed to the people to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing inflammatory content.

He appealed to the people of the state not to forward or share any such post indiscriminately “because we are keeping a close watch on social media”.

On a video of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, booked by the Rajasthan Police in the February killing of two Muslim men and accused by some to be a trigger for the Nuh violence, that he would join the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession in Nuh was widely circulated on social media, Vij said it does not mean that peoples houses will be set on fire, vehicles burnt, bullets fired.

Vij, however, said that if in the present case, if he has any role, Manesar will not be spared.

He said that factual things are being collected relating to the Nuh violence and police are also taking action against the culprits.

The minister said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to speak their mind, but appealed to the people not to take law into their hands.

“Whoever, no matter how small or big he may be, whoever has conspired, whoever has engineered this, whoever has hatched this conspiracy, will not be spared,” he said referring to the Nuh violence.

On the Opposition targeting the BJP-led Haryana government for the alleged failure of law and order in the wake of the violence in Nuh, Vij said that it was not the time to do politics, peace has to be restored in the state and everyone should contribute in restoring peace.

After this, he said he will answer all the questions of the Opposition.

Communal violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a VHP procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.