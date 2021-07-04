Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks Bharat Ratna for doctors, nurses, paramedics

The Delhi CM believes this to be the best way to honour the medical community's services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 4) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for doctors, nurses and paramedics who served the people amid the pandemic.

“This year’s Bharat Ratna should be conferred upon doctors, nurses and paramedics. Many doctors and nurses sacrificed their lives fighting corona. If we honour them with Bharat Ratna then it will be a true tribute to them. Lakhs of doctors and nurses served people selflessly without worrying about their lives and families. There can be no other better way to thank and honour them,” the letter said.

He stressed that necessary changes should be made to rules so that the medical community could be given the award.

“If rules do not permit to confer Bharat Ratna on a group, then I request you to change rules. Entire country is grateful towards our doctors. Every citizen of the country will be happy if they are honoured with Bharat Ratna,” Kejriwal appealed to the PM in the letter.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister has also tweeted on the same matter.

“The Indian doctor should receive Bharat Ratna this year. Indian doctor means all doctors, nurses and paramedics. It will be a true homage to all martyred doctors. It will be an honour of those who have been serving without caring for their lives and families. The whole country will be glad at this,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

इस वर्ष “भारतीय डॉक्टर” को भारत रत्न मिलना चाहिए। “भारतीय डॉक्टर” मतलब सभी डॉक्टर, नर्स और पैरामेडिक शहीद हुए डाक्टर्ज़ को ये सच्ची श्रद्धांजली होगी। अपनी जान और परिवार की चिंता किए बिना सेवा करने वालों का ये सम्मान होगा। पूरा देश इस से खुश होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2021

As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in mid-June. Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed. According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.